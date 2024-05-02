"I get hugs from young people that come to our shows and they’re trying to come out to their parents or they’re afraid to." Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on the joy that coming out as bisexual has brought her

Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale has revealed how coming out as bisexual has helped her connect with fans in the LGBTQ+ community and brought a whole extra layer of positivity into her life. In June 2022, Hale posted a moving statement on her social media channels for Pride Month where she described herself as "unapologetically bisexual", stating: "What I hope to pass onto you, whether you are in a state of pride or still riding the high seas…is that by being your true self, embracing what makes you stand out to others, and owning your weird…These things ultimately become your superpowers." She had previously confirmed her sexuality when responding to a fan on Twitter.



Speaking to Metal Hammer in their latest issue, she says that she wasn't expecting any major reaction to her initial public confirmation of being bi. "On Twitter, I was asked a question and [I responded] ‘Well, being bi...’ and then everybody kind of freaked out," explains the frontwoman. "At that point in time, my bandmates and my parents and everybody kind of knew, so I’m in my own bubble, and didn’t realise that the majority of people out there, 95% have no idea. I was like, ‘Oh, well, okay, I guess I’ll have to be prepared to answer for that now’. I do keep some things for myself, that’s the healthy way to do things, but I don’t mind being open about the things that I like being open about. And this specifically, has brought me joy by talking about it. I get these amazing hugs from young people that come to our shows and they’re trying to come out to their parents or they’re afraid to. And I’m in a place in my life now where I can talk openly about all of these things and give something back."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lzzy also discusses how her religious upbringing clashed with her passion for rock music once the latter began to hold a big influence in her life.

"For a good while, we were involved in the Christian community, went to church every Sunday and I went to a Christian school," she notes. "[Discovering rock] was a pivotal moment for me because I wasn’t getting into rock music to worship the devil or to be a rebel. It was something that I connected with in some unknown way, so I got obsessed with it. Family members, teachers, parents of friends, all noticed this change in me. And what frustrated me is that, instead of noticing that I have a change in character, as in maybe I’m more confident, maybe I actually have an idea of what I want to do in life, and that being celebrated, the majority of those people were very concerned. That made me start questioning, ‘Why is something that I love and that I am passionate about evil just because you said so?'"

