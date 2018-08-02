Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album with special guests

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a new live album. Live In Atlantic City was recorded in New Jersey in June 2006, and features guest appearances from 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and Bo Bice, who came to prominence during the fourth series of American Idol. The album will be released on September 21.

The show was filmed and recorded for Decades Rock Live!, a series of live concert movies originally broadcast on VH1 Classic. The shows took place at the Decades Rock Arena, a temporary name for the Mark Etess Arena at Donald Trump's Trump Taj Mahal hotel (now the Hard Rock Hotel).

The promotors of the original show promised, "performances by celebrated artists from rock to soul who have influenced popular music over the last 50 years, as well as performances from some of today’s hottest recording acts who have been inspired by these legends. Each one-hour episode pays tribute to a specific artist."

Joining Lynyrd Skynyrd onstage on Live In Atlantic City are 3 Doors Down (on That Smell, Kryptonite and Saturday Night Special), Hank Williams Jr. (Down South Jukin’ and Born To Boogie), and Bo Bice (The Real Thing, Gimme Back My Bullets).

Other artists to take part in the original Decades Rock Live! series included Bonnie Raitt, Cyndi Lauper, Heart, Elvis Costello and The Pretenders.

Live In Atlantic City is released on September 21. It'll be available as a limited edition fake leather CD+Blu-ray digipak, double LP, DVD, Blu-ray and across the digital platforms.

Track Listing

1. Workin’ For MCA

2. Red White And Blue (Love It Or Leave)

3. Gimme Three Steps

4. The Real Thing (feat. Bo Bice)

5. Gimme Back My Bullets (feat. Bo Bice)

6. Down South Jukin’ (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)

7. Born To Boogie (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)

8. That Smell (feat. 3 Doors Down)

9. Kryptonite (feat. 3 Doors Down)

10. Saturday Night Special (feat. 3 Doors Down)

11. Call Me The Breeze

13. Sweet Home Alabama

14. Free Bird