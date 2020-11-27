Lute Gone Wild! Listen to medieval minstrels play Rainbow In The Dark by Lord Ronald of The House Dio

And lo we went a-wanderin’ seeking magic in the night

Across hill and dale we journeyed far drawn to a golden light

And there stood brave Sir Ronald, a slain dragon at his feet

Crying ‘Rainbow In The Dark done ‘bardcore’ style would be really fuckin’ sweet!’

Then up stepped the bold Algal The Bard, a music maker he

From the Tube of You, he promised to, make demons and goblins flee

‘When there's lightning,’ he sang ‘you know it always brings me down’

And we grabbed lutes and flutes and serenaded Sir Ronald into Towne

Look, it’s Friday and there’s fuck all news, so excuse these simple rhymes

Basically someone’s done a Dio song, as if recorded in ancient times

Our voices roared, our hearts did soar, we raised a glass to departed friends

All hail Sir Ronnie for his magic tunes, and here our noble quest doth end.



