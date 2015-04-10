Lounge Kittens release Just The Tip…

UK vocal trio the Lounge Kittens have released their debut EP.

Titled Just The Tip… the studio recording features their previously released covers of tracks by Slipknot and Andrew WK, along with Limp Bizkit, Aerosmith and Steel Panther songs. A medley of rapper Sean Paul’s work is also included.

The group’s Zan Lawther says: “We had the time of our lives out on the road with Steel Panther, playing some of our fave shows to date and meeting a whole load of new fans.

“What’s more, no one got pregnant – although someone did give birth at Wembley apparently. So as we settle back into being girls-not-on-tour we’re excited to finally officially launch Just The Tip…”

The EP is available to buy direct from the Lounge Kittens’ website or via iTunes.

Tracklist