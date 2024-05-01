Cherym, Desert Sharks, Murder Club, The Amniotics among first wave of artists announced for Loud Women Fest 2024

By Paul Brannigan
The eighth staging of LOUD WOMEN fest will take place in London on September 7: tickets are on sale now

LOUD WOMEN festival 2024
(Image credit: Brooke Yarsinsky / LOUD WOMEN)

The first wave of artists for LOUD WOMEN fest 2024 has been announced, with artists from the US, Canada and Indonesia joining British and Irish acts on the line-up.

This year's showcase of the best emerging female and non-binary talent from the grassroots punk and alternative music scene received nearly 1,000 applications from six continents, with Derry's Cherym, Newport's Murder Club, Brooklyn's Desert Sharks, Dublin's The Amniotics, Durham, North Carolina's Bangzz and Portsmouth's Baby Said among the artists set to play Rich Mix in Hackney, East London on September 7.  

Other acts announced today for the single-day festival are Berry Galazka, Bridget, Bugeye, Chloe Hawes and the Holy Claws, Deuxes, I, Doris, Slut Magic, Venior, Zoe Sky Jordan, Yacko and Zhariah.

Early big tickets for the fest are on sale until June 1, and can be purchased here

You'll doubtless hear some of these artists showcased on future episodes of LOUD WOMEN's new monthly radio show on Louder Than War Radio, on the first Sunday of every month, from 5pm to 7pm.

