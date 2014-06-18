Lou Reed gear up for auction

Three decades' worth of equipment amassed during Lou Reed's career is to be auctioned on eBay, with funds used to help pay for the securing of the late icon's archive.

Reed passed away in October last year after a series of health setbacks following a liver transplant. He was 71.

The first batch of items includes three keyboards, rack effects, two pre-amplifiers and more.

A statement on his official Facebook page explains: “While all of his most important guitars, amps and effects will be kept by Sister Ray Enterprises for his archive, there are many pieces of gear that need to be sold.

“A wide variety of items will be available. All of these were kept at Sister Ray Enterprises and were used by Lou and his band on tour. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of music history.”

Those who live in the New York City area will be able to access a pre-auction where items will be offered for collection before going up on eBay.