Six Vocalists Who Could Front A New-Look Lostprophets

Following yesterday's news that the members of Lostprophets, minus jailed frontman Ian Watkins, are to re-group for a new project, we've cast our eye over some of the prime candidates who could conceivably take on the role of vocalist in the band...

Aled Phillips – Kids In Glass Houses

A no-brainer this one. Long-time friends of Lostprophets, Welsh emo-rockers Kids In Glass Houses recently announced their intention to disband following a final, farewell tour for fans in October, which means that their charismatic vocalist will soon be out of a job. Having fronted KIGH for over a decade, Phillips has the experience, temperament, vocal chops and personality to suggest he could fit seamlessly into the Pontypridd outfit. Odds: 7-4

Frank Carter – Pure Love

Frank Carter’s post-Gallows band will play their last ever show at the Jubilee club at London’s Camden Barfly on May 16, after which Mr C will be a free agent once more. Again, Carter has previous with the ‘Prophets, as Pure Love supported the Welsh band on what turned out to be their final tour. A much more versatile and nuanced singer than he was when Gallows first exploded onto the scene with their incendiary Orchestra Of Wolves debut, he undoubtedly has the front to take on this daunting role. Odds: 4-1

Gerard Way – ex My Chemical Romance

Once upon a time, My Chemical Romance and Lostprophets were bosom buddies, frontrunners of the burgeoning post-hardcore movement and the first bands from the scene to graduate to UK festival headliner status. Way has kept a low profile since MCR’s demise, but given that the new ‘prophets project has been likened to New Order, Joy Division and The Cure - three bands who soundtracked Way’s teenage years - this might be the perfect high-profile collective to push him to the forefront of the rock world once more. Odds: 8-1

Daryl Palumbo – Glassjaw / Head Automatica

New Yorker Palumbo was sufficiently close to the Lostprophets camp to be invited to make a brief cameo appearance in the video for the band’s 2004 single Last Summer. Anglophile Palumbo, like Ian Watkins, took his musical influences from hardcore punk, New Wave British pop and Faith No More’s Mike Patton, and his smooth, versatile vocal style would lend itself easily to the new band. A definite contender, but would he be prepared to ditch his own varied portfolio for his old friends? Odds: 10⁄ 1

Liam Creamer – Hey Sholay

Remember this guy? Formerly the frontman of thisGIRL, a ‘Prophets-inspired quartet from South Yorkshire, Creamer was an energetic, effervescent presence on the UK post-hardcore scene a decade ago, a naturally charismatic frontman tipped for greatness. In truth, despite lavish media attention, thisGIRL never fulfilled their potential: now a member of Sheffield/Leeds ‘psychedelic pop’ quintet Hey Sholay, the singer may yet fancy a second tilt at mainstream success. Odds: 20-1

Jason Aalon Butler – Letlive