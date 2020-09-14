‘Lost’ Deftones album Eros might never be released, Chino Moreno admits

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno says that Eros, the Sacramento band’s shelved follow-up to 2006’s Saturday Night Wrist, might never be released as it’s too “emotionally heavy” for the group to revisit.

Deftones put the album on ice after a horrific November 2008 car accident left bassist Chi Cheng in a coma, from which he would never recover. On April 13, 2014, the first anniversary of Cheng’s death, Deftones released one song from the session, Smile, which was swiftly removed from YouTube by their label: no other tracks recorded for Eros have surfaced. The band ultimately followed up Saturday Night Wrist with 2010’s Diamond Eyes, which featured Quicksand man Sergio Vega on bass.

Speaking to Uproxx, Chino Moreno states, “I’m not really quite sure (if Eros will ever come out). It would take basically going in and finishing it. Any time we get together we’re always sort of looking forward, or creating something in the moment. So that would be more of a nostalgic kind of thing there. To open up those files would probably be heavy too. Emotionally heavy. Just because it’s the last thing that Chi played on. Not saying that we won’t do it, but we haven’t made any plans any time in the near future to do so.”

Deftones will release their new album, Ohms, on September 25 via Warners. The title track is out now.