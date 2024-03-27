Eurovision-winning shock rockers Lordi are on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia, because why not?

Finnish shock rockers Lordi, who won the Eurovision Song Contest with their track Hard Rock Hallelujah in 2006, are the cover stars on the new issue of Vogue Scandinavia.

The five-piece band are emblazoned on the front of the magazine’s latest March–April issue, holding handbags while appearing in their full onstage, horror-movie-inspired garb.

Images of the shoot are available below.

Previous cover stars on Vogue Scandinavia include Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Icelandic musical star Björk and Prince Nikolai of Denmark.

All the bags that Lordi hold on the Vogue cover are made with vegan material, reflecting the band’s own lifestyle choices. The Finns are longtime collaborators with animal rights charity PETA.

The lead singer of Lordi, known only as Mr Lordi, states in the interview: “We are all about being cruelty-free – from the makeup we use for our masks to the materials used for our outfits. All of us are fierce animal lovers, and all the band members have pets.”

Vogue Scandinavia editor-in-chief Martina Bonnier says of the new cover: “The request from the animal-loving rockers to wear exclusively vegan handbags only made this feature more charming and perfectly aligned with Vogue Scandinavia’s sustainable values.”

The Vogue Scandinavia interview with Lordi is also available to read online (paywalled).

Lordi are currently in the midst of their 2024 Unliving Pictour Show tour, which will continue tomorrow (March 28) in Cenon, France, at Le Rocher De Palmer. The list of remaining Unliving Pictour Show dates is below, and tickets are now available.

Lordi released their latest studio album, Screem Writers Guild, via Atomic Fire Records in March 2023.

(Image credit: Karoliina Bärlund/Vogue Scandinavia)

(Image credit: Karoliina Bärlund/Vogue Scandinavia)

(Image credit: Karoliina Bärlund/Vogue Scandinavia)

(Image credit: Karoliina Bärlund/Vogue Scandinavia)

(Image credit: Karoliina Bärlund/Vogue Scandinavia)

Mar 28: Cenon Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Mar 29: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Mar 20: Vauréal Le Forum, France

Apr 01: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 02: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Apr 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Apr 04: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Apr 06: Villingen-Schwenningen Neckarhalle, Germany

Apr 07: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

Apr 08: Heerlen Poppodium Nieuwe Nor, Netherlands

Apr 10: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Apr 11: Braunschweig Westand, Germany

Apr 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Apr 13: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany

Apr 16: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Apr 17: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Apr 19: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Apr 20: Markneukirchen Musikhalle, Germany

Apr 21: Wiener Neustadt Arena Nova, Austria

Apr 22: Prague Roxy, Czechia

Apr 23: Ostrava Garage Club, Czechia

Apr 25: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Apr 26: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Apr 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Apr 28: Innsbruck Messehalle A, Austria

Apr 30: Mannheim Capitol, Germany

May 02: Regensburg-Obertraubling Eventhall Airport, Germany

May 03: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

May 04: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

May 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria