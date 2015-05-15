Long-lost Bon Scott song could be recorded

A long-lost song written by late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has been discovered in Australia.

The music and lyrics for the track were found by a musician who played with Scott before he joined AC/DC. And according to BB Steal singer Craig Csongrady, he’s been offered the chance to record the song.

Csongrady tells White Line Fever: “He had a song he wrote about a woman he was living with back then. A guy in Sydney, he’s got the song and it was never recorded. Bon wrote it.

“He asked me, actually, ‘Would you like to try and record this.’ I said, ‘It’d be a bloody honour.’

“I’d love to do that. I don’t know the name of it. It’s named after his girlfriend. I was at the Bridge Hotel in Sydney and he played it on piano to me and sang it rough and showed me the lyrics. It’s got ‘Bon Scott’ as the signature on it. It’s a really old piece of paper.

“It’s something I’ll really have a close look at.”

Scott died in 1980 and was later replaced by Brian Johnson in the band. A long-running battle over the rights to produce a biopic about Scott’s life has so far prevented it from being made.

But producer Rob Liotti last year said he believed his path was now clear to press on with his plans for Bon Scott: The Legend Of AC/DC Unauthorised.