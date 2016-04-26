Long Distance Calling tease 6th album Trips

Long Distance Calling have released a teaser for their sixth album Trips, which arrives on April 29 (Friday) via InsideOut.

The follow-up to 2014’s Nighthawk has led to the German band being described by Prog as “a group that can swell with the range of an orchestra in terms of tone, texture and volume.”

They commence a European tour this week, while Trips is available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon now.

Apr 28: Munster Skater’s Palace, Germany

Apr 29: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Apr 30: Rostock Mau Club, Germany

May 02: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

May 03: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

May 04: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

May 05: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

May 06: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

May 07: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

May 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 10: London Boston Music Room, UK

May 11: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 13: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK