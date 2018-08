Lonely The Brave have streamed their single Victory Line – hear it now.

It comes from their debut album_ The Day’s War_, which will be released on June 2 in CD, bookpack, vinyl and digital formats.

The band play a launch party on June 4 at Dingwalls in London. They’re currently partway through a UK tour:

Apr 04: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 05: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 07: Glasgow Classic Grand

Apr 08: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 09: London Scala

Apr 11: Southampton Mo Club