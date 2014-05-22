Lonely The Brave, Machine Head and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's a Thursday, we never could get the hang of Thursdays. But what we can do is belt out one hell of a radio show for fans of rock and metal all over the world. If that sounds like you – and we're guessing it does – then turn this up loud.

In the studio tonight are the Cambridge alt-rockers Lonely The Brave, whose stadium-sized choruses really deserves your attention. But we can’t forget the Metal in Metal Hammer, and that’s why we’ll also be blasting out tracks from Machine Head’s debut album Burn My Eyes.

Joining Machine fuckin’ Head on our stereo are a whole range of big-hitters including Sikth, Rush, Crossfaith, Dio, Devil You Know, Dream Theater, Krokodil and Scorpion Child.

And our talking point on the show comes from France. We heard that Piscine Molitor, once one of Paris’s most fashionable public swimming pools, reopened on Monday 85 years after it first opened. Why’s that a big deal we hear you cry, well actor Johnny Weissmuller (aka Tarzan in the 30s and 40s) was a lifeguard there once. This got us thinking… what was your first job? And what did it involve?

We used to work as a lumberjack until we got the axe. (We’ll be here all week)

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.