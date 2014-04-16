Stream First Ever Krokodil Track 'Shatter'

We're streaming the first ever song from much-hyped UK metal supergroup, Krokodil!

The band, featuring current and former members of the likes of Gallows, Sikth, Hexes and Cry For Silence, will release their debut album later this year, with double A-side 7” ‘Shatter’ / ‘Dead Man’s Path’ being produced specifically for Record Store Day, which is this Saturday, April 19!

To get your ears around the band’s very first slab of Mastodon-esque, riff-heavy metal majesty, get stuck in to ‘Shatter’ below!

We wanted to know a bit more about the band, so we fired some questions over to drummer Dan Foord. His answers were pretty no-nonsense…

How did this project come about?

“A drunken conversation in a nightclub that turned into a band.”

Where did the name come from?

“We watched a documentary about a flesh eating drug. Seemed like an appropriate title for our music.”

What can we expect from you chaps over the rest of the year?

“We have a 7” coming out on record store day. Our debut album comes out at the end of the summer. We’ll be playing shows throughout the year including Sonisphere and Bloodstock!”

If Krokodil were an animal but not a crocodile, what would it be?

“An Alligator, of course!”

So now you know.