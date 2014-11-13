Lombardo working on Insidious 3

Philm mainman Dave Lombardo is working on the soundtrack for upcoming horror sequel Insidious: Chapter 3.

The former Slayer drummer is teaming up with composer and actor Joseph Bishara for the project which is due for release in June next year via Focus Features.

Lombardo tells Metal Thunder Radio: “I’m collaborating with Joseph Bishara, who is the music composer for the horror movies The Conjuring, Annabelle and Insidious. I’m working on Insidious 3 with Joseph, and we’re creating some drums for the new movie.

“I’m really excited to do this. I set up all the drums, today I ordered the drums that I’m gonna use. I’m gonna be performing with two cello players, a viola and a violin player under Joseph’s direction. And he’s an amazing composer. I’ve been listening to his stuff for a while now.”

Lombardo recently said he would “never” return to Slayer after he was fired from the band in 2013.