Loathe share dreamy reworking of Is It Really You? in collab with Teenage Wrist

Liverpool metalheads Loathe have shared a new re-imagining of Is It Really You? from their 2020 album I Let It In And It Took Everything created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based alt.rockers Teenage Wrist.

Explaining how the two band’s creative alliance came to be, Teenage Wrist frontman Marshall Gallagher reveals that he fell in love with I Let It In and It Took Everything' while his own band was recording 2021’s Earth Is A Black Hole.



“It immediately became one of my favourite records of that year,” Gallagher says. Honestly, I only listened deep to a handful of records while we were making ours and that was one of them. So, it was pretty wild to get to dig through the actual tracks and do our own interpretation of Is It Really You? I was already such a big fan and that song in particular really hit me. It's extra cool to know that we're fans of each other’s music and hopefully we get to share a stage soon."

“Teenage Wrist are great!,” Loathe enthuse in a collective statement. “We’ve been fans of their music for a while and soon after the release of their latest record we caught wind that they’d be interested in collaborating with us. And so their take on Is It Really You? was born. It’s interesting to hear our song through another artist’s respective lens, especially from artists you appreciate and enjoy too.“

Loathe's latest record The Things They Believe was released unannounced in February 2021; an ambient soundtrack album accompanying a limited edition photobook by Mark Unthank. The Liverpool band will be touring America in the spring as support to Code Orange.

























