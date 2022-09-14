Listen to Wargasm's chaotic Slipknot-inspired new single Super Fiend

Wargasm have unleashed a chaotic new single, Super Fiend, which features on their recently-released project, EXPLICIT: The MIXXXTAPE.

Super Fiend follows the previously-shared singles Salma Hayek, D.R.I.L.D.O. and Fukstar, and is driven by a chaotic, Prodigy-esque rhythm, lethal guitar riffing and razor-sharp screams.

For the new track, the London electronic rock duo – comprised of Sam Matlock and Milkie Way – reveal that they took inspiration from heavy metal heavyweights Slipknot.

“Inspired by the bleakness of the 2000AD comic universe, the sound of Slipknot and the way our society is moving: we wrote this song because we want to be left alone, free from fake friends and the posturing that can plague the relationships around us,” explain Wargasm in a joint statement.

“It’s nice to be nice, but it’s also nice sometimes to just be. With the human experience comes a spectrum of emotions. Anger is energy, suck it up and feel how you feel.”

Later this year, Wargasm will be setting off on a tour across the UK and Ireland, starting on October 14 in Belfast, followed by dates in Dublin, Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham and more.

Listen to Super Fiend below:

Oct 14: Belfast Yeah Music Centre

Oct 15: Dublin Academy 2

Oct 17: Southampton 1865

Oct 18: Bristol Motion & The Marble Factory

Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Academy2

Oct 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Oct 22: Leeds Stylus

Oct 23: Newcastle Wylam Brewery

Oct 24: Glasgow The Garage

Oct 26: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 27: London O2 Forum Kentish Town