Listen to Wargasm's chaotic Slipknot-inspired new single Super Fiend

Wargasm have unleashed a chaotic new single, Super Fiend, which features on their recently-released project, EXPLICIT: The MIXXXTAPE.
Super Fiend follows the previously-shared singles Salma Hayek, D.R.I.L.D.O. and Fukstar, and is driven by a chaotic, Prodigy-esque rhythm, lethal guitar riffing and razor-sharp screams.
For the new track, the London electronic rock duo – comprised of Sam Matlock and Milkie Way – reveal that they took inspiration from heavy metal heavyweights Slipknot.
“Inspired by the bleakness of the 2000AD comic universe, the sound of Slipknot and the way our society is moving: we wrote this song because we want to be left alone, free from fake friends and the posturing that can plague the relationships around us,” explain Wargasm in a joint statement.
“It’s nice to be nice, but it’s also nice sometimes to just be. With the human experience comes a spectrum of emotions. Anger is energy, suck it up and feel how you feel.”
Later this year, Wargasm will be setting off on a tour across the UK and Ireland, starting on October 14 in Belfast, followed by dates in Dublin, Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham and more.
Listen to Super Fiend below:
Wargasm tour dates:
Oct 14: Belfast Yeah Music Centre
Oct 15: Dublin Academy 2
Oct 17: Southampton 1865
Oct 18: Bristol Motion & The Marble Factory
Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Academy2
Oct 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Oct 22: Leeds Stylus
Oct 23: Newcastle Wylam Brewery
Oct 24: Glasgow The Garage
Oct 26: Manchester Academy 2
Oct 27: London O2 Forum Kentish Town