Listen to unreleased English-language demo of Rammstein’s Pussy

Even by their impressive standards, Pussy is one of Rammstein’s most notorious songs. Maybe it's down to the near-the-knuckle, part-English satire on sex tourism – 'You've got a pussy/I have a dick' - or maybe it's down to that infamous Jonas Akerlund-directed video with it's ejaculatory climax. Oh wait, yeah – it's definitely the video.

Anyway, fansite RammsteinWiki have unearthed an early version of the 2009 song, titled Panterra Pussy, that shows how this masterpiece of smut came together.

It's radically different from the finished article, not least because it's sung entirely in English - and, if anything, Till Lindemann manages to sound even more lecherous here. Musically, it doesn’t sound much like it either - in fact one of the riffs was cannibalised for another Rammstein song, Gib mir deine Augen, which would eventually appear on the b-side of 2012’s Mein herz brennt single.

Check out the song below. It’s NSFW, as if we need to say it.