Listen to The Sword’s sludge-filled cover of Rush classic Working Man

The Sword have released the latest instalment in their Conquest Of Quarantine sessions – and this time they’ve given their unique spin on classic Rush track Working Man.

The Texas outfit have been recording material to keep themselves busy under lockdown, with their jam of Winter's Wolves released last week, which followed their cover of T. Rex's Children Of The Revolution which arrived last month.

But now they’ve turned their attention to the 1974 Rush track, which closed out the Canadian trio’s debut album.

The Sword bassist Bryan Richie explains: “In the early 2000s we were given a CD by one of guitarist Kyle Shutt’s record store buddies with, ‘Slush’ scrawled across it – and little did we know what a wild ride awaited us.

“This dude had taken his favourite Rush songs and dropped the pitch control on his record player as low as it would go – taking these classic Rush tracks and turning them into a C-standard sludge fest with the most air drumable drums!

“Does it doom? Heck, yes it does. Enjoy our cover of the classic Rush track Working Man with a Slush’y spin.”

As for the sessions, Richie adds: “It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and drummer Jimmy Vela to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology, we were able to lay down a wicked session with vocalist and guitarist John D. Cronise all the way from North Carolina.

“Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest Of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking.”

The Sword will hook up with Primus on their rescheduled A Tribute To Kings North American tour in 2021 – Les Claypool and co’s own tribute to Rush.

The Sword 2021 North American tour - supporting Primus

Jun 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jun 11: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jun 12: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Jun 13: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Jun 15: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jun 16: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 20: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, N.C.

Jun 22: Asheville Exploreacheville.com Arena, N.C.

Jun 23: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, N.C.

Jun 25: Richmond Virginia Credit Union Live!, VA

Jun 26: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 27: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 29: Essex Junction Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo, VT

Jul 01: Westbrook Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, ME

Jul 02: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Jul 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 08: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Jul 09: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jul 10: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Jul 13: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jul 15: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor, OH

Jul 16: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 17: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 19: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH