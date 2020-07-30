The Sword launch thundering lockdown version of classic Winter's Wolves

Texan stoner rock titans The Sword have released a lockdown version of their 2006 song Winter's Wolves. The video is the second in a series of three videos filmed as part of the band's Conquest Of Quarantine sessions.

"The original demo title of this song was A Druid’s Curse, and the lyrics are in fact intended to be a literal curse," says vocalist and guitarist JD Cronise. "Although it was written in the early 2000s, I find it to be even more relevant today."

"Envision large plumes of cannabis smoke or get DIY on it and create your own as you listen to this quarantine rendition of our classic track Winter's Wolves," adds bassist Bryan Richie. "It was just as fun and lively as the original version we cranked out in my bedroom some 15 years ago now! Hope y'all enjoy!"

Joining Cronise and Richie on Winter's Wolves are guitarist Kyle Shutt and drummer Santiago "Jimmy" Vela III, and the video follows in the footsteps of the band's cover of T. Rex's Children Of The Revolution, which was released last week.

“It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks," says Richie, "and thanks to the miracles of modern technology we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina.

"Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking!”

The lockdown videos comes a month after the release last month of two career-spanning compilations from The Sword, the triple vinyl set Conquest of Kingdoms and the expanded, three-CD Chronology 2006-2018. Both albums contain archival live recordings, rarities and B-sides, and rarities, while bundle editions are available at Craft Recordings.

Anyone keen to see more of the band in action can do so in 2021 as they appear alongside Wolfmother as support acts to Primus on the rescheduled A Tribute To Kings tour (dates below).

Tickets are on sale now.

Jun 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jun 11: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jun 12: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Jun 13: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Jun 15: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jun 16: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jun 20: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, N.C.

Jun 22: Asheville Exploreacheville.com Arena, N.C.

Jun 23: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, N.C.

Jun 25: Richmond Virginia Credit Union Live!, VA

Jun 26: Baltimore MECU Pavilion, MD

Jun 27: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 29: Essex Junction Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo, VT

Jul 01: Westbrook Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, ME

Jul 02: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Jul 06: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 08: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Jul 09: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Jul 10: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Jul 13: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jul 15: Columbus Express Live! Outdoor, OH

Jul 16: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 17: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 19: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH