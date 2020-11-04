Listen to the first Xmas song of 2020, courtesy of The Offspring

As sure as night follows day, Goth Christmas (aka Halloween) is followed (eventually) by yer actual Christmas. So now that we’ve all packed away our er, jack o’ lanterns and... er, broomsticks, or whatever, let’s get start the countdown to Baby Jesus’ birth, shall we?

The Offspring are ready. The SoCal punk vets have kickstarted the countdown to December 25 with the release of a cover version of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), originally performed by Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Darlene Love, and featured on the 1963 seasonal compilation album A Christmas Gift For You from legendary producer Phil Spector.

The Offspring finished recording their forthcoming tenth studio album late past year, and were originally planning upon releasing it in the first half of 2020. But, well, we all know how 2020 plans went... The quartet’s first album since 2012's Days Go By was produced by their long-time collaborator Bob Rock.

“We’ve moved back to playing music we fell in love with and finding a way to keep it fresh,” guitarist Noodles told the Halifax Today website last year. “Punk rock was there when we were young, trying to figure out where to go and what to do.”