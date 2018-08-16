Listen to The Chills' infectious new single Scarred

The Chills - Snow Bound tracklisting 1. Bad Sugar

2. Time To Atone

3. The Greatest Guide

4. Scarred

5. Complex

6. Deep Belief

7. Lord of All I Survey

8. Snow Bound

9. Easy Peazy

10. In Harmony

The Chills have released a stream of their brand new single Scarred, exclusively with Louder.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Snow Bound, which is set to arrive on September 14 via Fire Records – and which chief songwriter Martin Phillipps has dubbed "Hopefully a kind of Carole King Tapestry for ageing punks".

On Scarred, Phillipps tells Louder: "Scarred is about realising that you have become too accommodating to all the people who just wish to souvenir a little part of yourself, and it also has a contemporary twist by mentioning border-walls which represent the walls we build around ourselves and our decisions on who we let through them into our personal space and lives.

"It’s also a comment about the demands of online networking versus the maintenance of privacy.”

You can hear Scarred below. The Chills are heading out on tour in New Zealand in September – check full dates at the bottom of the page.

14 Sep: Altitude & Gravity Bar, Hamilton, NZ

15 Sep: Dome Cinema, Gisborne, NZ

16 Sep: The Cabana, Napier, NZ

20 Sep: Blue Smoke, Christchurch, NZ

21 Sep: Fifty Gorillas, Dunedin, NZ

22 Sep: Water Bar, Wanaka, NZ

23 Sep: Southland Musicians Club, Invercargill, NZ

27 Sep: San Fran, Wellington, NZ

28 Sep: Mayfair Theatre, New Plymouth, NZ

29 Sep: The Globe, Palmerston North, NZ

30 Sep: St Peter's Village Hall, Paekakariki, NZ

04 Oct: Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei, NZ

05 Oct: Leigh Sawmill Cafe, Warkworth Town District, NZ

06 Oct: Galatos, Auckland, NZ

07 Oct: Artworks Community Theatre, Oneroa, NZ