Listen to the brand new Elbow single Lovers' Leap here...

Elbow have shared their brand new single, Lovers' Leap, ahead of their performance of it on the Graham Norton Show on BBC1 television in the UK tomorrow evening. You can listen to the new single below.

At the same time the band have given a name to their upcoming studio album, which they teased back in October last year. Audio Vertigo will be released through Polydor Records on March 22.

Discussing the diversity of the new album, lead singer Guy Garvey says Audio Vertigo is "not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humour from me."

Elbow also announced back in October a run of arena tour dates for May next year, which you can see below.

Lovers' Leap is available as a digital download and to stream on all services from tomorrow. Audio Vertigo will be released on March 22, on limited and standard vinyl editions, CD, and download.

May 7: Brighton Centre

May 9: London The O2

May 10: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

May 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro

May 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 14: Manchester Co-op Live

May15: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena