Listen to Serj Tankian's monster-sized cover of Blue Oyster Cult’s Godzilla

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian has collaborated with American musician and composer Bear McCreary to cover Blue Oyster Cult’s 1977 track Godzilla.

The song will feature on the soundtrack to upcoming film Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, which is due to arrive on May 24. The film will hit cinemas the following week on May 31.

The track comes just days after Warner Bros. Pictures released the final trailer for the Michael Dougherty-directed action flick.

McCreary tells Rolling Stone that the track is “perhaps the most audacious piece of music I have ever produced, jammed to the breaking point with orchestra, choir, taiko chanting, taiko drumming, heavy metal rhythm section, Gene Hoglan’s blistering double-kick drums, and Serj’s distinct vocals. It is complete musical madness.”

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

“When these ancient super-species – thought to be mere myths – rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Check out the track below, where you can also watch the latest trailer for the film.