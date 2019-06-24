Listen to seething new Prophets Of Rage single Made With Hate

Rap-metal supergroup Prophets Of Rage have released a brand new single, Made With Hate.

The track, which doesn’t appear on their self-titled debut album, lands ahead of the band’s UK and European tour, which begins on July 13 in Spain.

“As with many songs songs, Made With Hate was formed out of a conversation amongst ourselves about the level of passion fuel it takes to create,” says co-frontman Chuck D. “Especially when attacking something of HATE. You must create the energy to hate ‘HATE’. To have PEACE you have to despise Hatred with a passion for Peace and attack it. You can’t have hate take over anything especially history, so you have to fuel yourself to attack in thought word and deed with equal passion.”

The band, which features members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, are currently working on their second album, due for release in 2020.

Prophets Of Rage 2019 European tour

Jul 13: Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

Aug 02: Pol and Rock Festival, Kostryzn Nad Odra, Poland

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air 2019, Wacken, Germany

Aug 05: E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

Aug 06: Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

Aug 07: Boomtown Fair, Winchester, UK

Aug 08: Olympia, Paris, France

Aug 09: Fete Du Bruit, Landerneau, France

Aug 12: O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK

Aug 13: Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK

Aug 16: FM4 Frequency Festival, St. Polten, Austria

Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Hasselt, Belgium

Aug 19: TivoliVredenburg, Ultrecht, Netherlands

Aug 21: Venoge Festival, Penthalaz, Switzerland

Aug 22: Cabaret Vert, Charleville-mezieres, France:

Aug 24: Festival Vilar De Mouros, Caminha, Portugal

Aug 27: Taekwondo, Paleo Faliro, Greece

Sep 01: Hodgepodge Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia