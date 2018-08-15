Listen to previously unreleased Kinks track Time Song

A lyric video for a previously unreleased track by The Kinks has been released.

It’s titled Time Song and will feature on the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of their 1968 album The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society.

It’ll launch on October 26 via BMG on CD, 2CD, LP, as a deluxe box set and via digital platforms.

Although Time Song was never included on any of the band’s releases, The Kinks performed the track at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London, in January 1973.

Ray Davies explains: “When we played a concert at Drury Lane in 73 to ‘celebrate’ us about to join what was called the Common Market, I decided to use the song as a warning that time was running out for the old British Empire.

“This song was recorded a few weeks later but never made the final cut on the Preservation Act I album. Oddly enough, the song seems quite poignant and appropriate to release at this time in British history, and like Europe itself the track is a rough mix which still has to be finessed.”

The deluxe box set of the album will include a collection of 7-inch vinyl singles, extensive liner notes, interviews, photographs from the era and details on the album’s production, release and cultural impact.

Also included are two essays on the album by Pete Townshend and journalist Kate Mossman.

Ray adds: “I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life. In my imaginary village.

“It’s the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old but in the Village Green, you’re never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle.”

It’s also been announced that there’ll be a Kinks exhibition at London’s Proud Central Gallery which will run from October 4 - November 18.

On display will be a selection of rare items including specially commissioned artworks by members of the band and memorabilia, along with a collection of photographs. Each work is autographed by Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory.