Listen to Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs gleefully murder disco classic Hot Stuff for charity

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have released a cover of Donna Summer’s 1979 disco smash hit Hot Stuff as a charity single.

An unexpected left-turn for the Newcastle band, the single, which features a guest appearance from The Lovely Eggs, is the first new material from the group since last year’s acclaimed Viscerals album. The original song topped the US singles charts for three weeks in the summer of 1979.

All income from the release is to go to Sunderland record shop Pop Recs, in memory of shop manager and late Frankie & The Heartstrings drummer Dave Harper, who passed away on August 25, at the age of 43.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’ Adam Ian Sykes says, “Dave was a hero to a lot of people and rightly so, his contributions to music in the north east were enormous. Pop Recs is such an important place to the area and a legacy that needs and deserves a great deal of support.”

Speaking of the band’s choice of cover, Sykes says, “When we’re writing we always begin with a single riff, it seems to us that Hot Stuff began life the same way. It’s an untouchable song in a lot of ways but well, here we are.”



“The Lovely Eggs are just as their name suggests,” he added. “So easy to work with to boot. They were exactly what we needed.”



The single can be ordered now on Bandcamp.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are finally able to launch their Viscerals album tour in the UK and Ireland this week. The group will visit:

Oct 23: Stowmarket, John Peel Centre



Nov 12: Norwich, The Waterfront

Nov 13: Swansea, Sin City

Nov 17: Belfast, The Empire Music Hall

Nov 18: Limerick, Dolans

Nov 19: Cork, Kino

Nov 20: Dublin, Whelan’s

Nov 23: Manchester, Albert Hall

Nov 24: Bristol, Motion

Nov 25: Birmingham, The Mill

Nov 27: Brighton, Concorde 2

Nov 29: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Nov 30: London, Electric Ballroom



Dec 01: London, Electric Ballroom

Dec 02: Leeds, Stylus

Dec 08: Nottingham, Rock City

Dec 09: Edinburgh, Summerhall

Dec 10: Glasgow, St Luke’s

Dec 11: Aberdeen, The Lemon Tree

Dec 17: Newcastle Upon-Tyne, The Cluny

Dec 18: Newcastle Upon-Tyne, The Cluny

Dec 19: Newcastle Upon-Tyne, The Cluny