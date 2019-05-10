Listen to Peter Frampton cover a B.B. King classic

Peter Frampton has released his cover of B.B. King classic The Thrill Is Gone, which features a guest appearance from Sonny Landreth.

The song will feature on Frampton’s upcoming album All Blues, which is set for release on June 7.

Speaking with Billboard, Frampton admits it wasn’t a song that he would have considered playing before meeting King in 2013 on the Guitar Circus tour.

Reflecting on that time, Frampton says: “I went to his bus to meet the King and I'm very nervous and sort of stuttering and stuff in front of him. He could see I was having a little trouble, and he said, ‘Peter, sit down, boy. Just tell me what you want me to do and I'll do it for you.’

“I couldn't believe it. He just put me at ease. Such a modest man and the nicest, easiest to get along with person you could ever dream of.”

The pair played The Thrill Is Gone together on that tour, with Frampton adding: “It's a tribute. We were lucky enough, privileged enough, to have B.B. King open for us on his penultimate tour and I played the number with him every night.

“I don't think people are gonna be too upset that we do a version of this.”

In February, Frampton explained that his next run of live shows would be his last after he was diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis.

His North American tour will kick off at The Joint in Tulsa on June 18 and wrap up at Concord’s Pavilion on October 12.

Peter Frampton: All Blues

1. I Just Want To Make Love To You (with Kim Wilson)

2. She Caught The Katy

3. Georgia On My Mind

4. Can't Judge A Book By The Cover

5. Me And My Guitar

6. All Blues (featuring Larry Carlton)

7. The Thrill Is Gone (with Sonny Landreth)

8. Going Down Slow (with Steve Morse)

9. I'm A King Bee

10. Same Old Blues