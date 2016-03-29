Listen to Once Upon A Dead Man's debut EP in full

Once Upon a Dead Man will release their debut EP ‘Concepts and Phenomena’ on Friday – but you can listen to it right now on TeamRock.

Once Upon A Dead Man features Charlie Simpson and his brothers Will (More Dangerous Animal/Brigade) and Edd (Prego), while longtime friend and collaborator Simon Britcliffe completes the line-up.

The quartet recorded the six tracks in Old Jet Studios, Suffolk with co-producer Jesse Quin.

Check it out and comment below.

You can pre-order the EP here. For more information on Once Upon A Dead Man, visit their official site.