Listen to Once Upon A Dead Man's debut EP in full

Once Upon a Dead Man will release their debut EP ‘Concepts and Phenomena’ on Friday – but you can listen to it right now on TeamRock.
Once Upon A Dead Man features Charlie Simpson and his brothers Will (More Dangerous Animal/Brigade) and Edd (Prego), while longtime friend and collaborator Simon Britcliffe completes the line-up.
The quartet recorded the six tracks in Old Jet Studios, Suffolk with co-producer Jesse Quin.
Check it out and comment below.
You can pre-order the EP here. For more information on Once Upon A Dead Man, visit their official site.