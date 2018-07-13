Listen to Northlane’s brutal new single Vultures

Northlane have released an audio visual stream for their brand new single Vultures.

It’s a stand-alone single and is their first material since 2017’s Mesmer album.

Frontman Marcus Bridge says of the track: “The main message is not having to live up to someone’s expectations or live within someone’s idea of what you should be.

“It stems from a built-up number of things over the last few years that comes with people expecting what we are supposed to sound like as a band since I’ve come on board.

“A lot of that stuff that has given us this feeling to want to talk about it. It’s important to be true to yourself and not let anyone mould you in a way that isn’t the way you want to be.”

Bridge adds: “Just being able to talk about this subject at a point in time now where I see Northlane as being our band now, I don’t feel like the new guy any more. It feels like we are finally doing us and it’s all feeling a lot more natural.”

Northlane will head out on the road later this month for a run of shows across Europe. Find full details below.

Northlane 2018 tour dates

Jul 28: Goldenstedt Afdreiht un Buten, Germany

Jul 30: Louke bafo De Baco, Portugal

Jul 31: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Aug 01: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Aug 03: Granichen Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 04: Horb Am Neckar Mini-Rock Festival, Germany

Aug 07: Munster Sputnikcafe, Germany

Aug 08: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 10: Riedlinger Bad Open Flair, Germany

Aug 11: Jerome Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Gothenburg Fangelset, Sweden

Aug 13: Oslo Uhort, Norway

Aug 14: Trondheim Good Omens, Norway

Aug 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Aug 17: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany

Nov 04: London Koko, UK

Nov 05: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 07: Birmingham Asylum, UK