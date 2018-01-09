Listen to new Black Label Society track Trampled Down Below

Black Label Society have released a stream of their new track titled Trampled Down Below.
It’ll feature on Zakk Wylde and co’s upcoming album Grimmest Hits, which is set to arrive on January 19.
In November, the band announced a European tour which will get under way in March – and speaking to Classic Rock, guitarist Wylde says there’s no place he’d rather be than out on the road.
He says: “I don’t have any problems with touring. I probably do 300 shows a year, and I love it. I go batshit crazy when I’m not playing.
“I hear these guys, like, ‘Oh, man, touring’s such a drag,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what the fuck did you get into this for?’
“If you’re a musician, you go out and jam. Touring makes some guys insane, and I don’t get that. It keeps me sane, bro.”
Grimmest Hits is now available for pre-order. See the cover art, tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.
Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist
- Trampled Down Below
- Seasons Of The Falter
- The Betrayal
- All That Once Shined
- The Only Words
- Room Of Nightmares
- A Love Unreal
- Disbelief
- The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away
- Illusions Of Peace
- Bury Your Sorrow
- Nothing Left To Say
Black Label Society 2018 European tour dates
Mar 08: Paris Bataclan, France
Mar 09: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Mar 10: Vitoria JimmyJazz, Spain
Mar 11: Santiago De Compestela Capitol, Spain
Mar 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Mar 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 17: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria
Mar 18: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic
Mar 20: Krakow Studio, Poland
Mar 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Mar 23: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Mar 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Mar 25: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland
Mar 27: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 28: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany
Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Mar 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 31: Antwerp TRIX, Belgium
Apr 03: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Apr 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Apr 07: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland
Apr 08: Belfast Limelight, UK
