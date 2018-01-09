Listen to new Black Label Society track Trampled Down Below

Black Label Society have released a stream of their new track titled Trampled Down Below.

It’ll feature on Zakk Wylde and co’s upcoming album Grimmest Hits, which is set to arrive on January 19.

In November, the band announced a European tour which will get under way in March – and speaking to Classic Rock, guitarist Wylde says there’s no place he’d rather be than out on the road.

He says: “I don’t have any problems with touring. I probably do 300 shows a year, and I love it. I go batshit crazy when I’m not playing.

“I hear these guys, like, ‘Oh, man, touring’s such a drag,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what the fuck did you get into this for?’

“If you’re a musician, you go out and jam. Touring makes some guys insane, and I don’t get that. It keeps me sane, bro.”

Grimmest Hits is now available for pre-order. See the cover art, tracklist and the band’s tour dates below.

Black Label Society Grimmest Hits tracklist

Trampled Down Below Seasons Of The Falter The Betrayal All That Once Shined The Only Words Room Of Nightmares A Love Unreal Disbelief The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away Illusions Of Peace Bury Your Sorrow Nothing Left To Say

Mar 08: Paris Bataclan, France

Mar 09: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 10: Vitoria JimmyJazz, Spain

Mar 11: Santiago De Compestela Capitol, Spain

Mar 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Mar 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 17: Telfs Rathaussaal, Austria

Mar 18: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Mar 20: Krakow Studio, Poland

Mar 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Mar 23: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 25: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Mar 27: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 31: Antwerp TRIX, Belgium

Apr 03: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Apr 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 07: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Apr 08: Belfast Limelight, UK

