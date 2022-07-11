Listen to Mogwai's soundtrack for new Apple TV+ true crime thriller Black Bird

Mogwai have shared their soundtrack to new Apple TV show, Black Bird.

The US crime drama stars the late Ray Liotta (Goodfellas/The Many Saints of Newark), who passed away in May, and Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and is based on the 2010 autobiographical novel In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene.

The synopsis for the six-part mini-series states: 'As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.'

Speaking about the soundtrack, Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite says: “Working on Black Bird was a real honour and a challenge. The story is incredibly intense and wonderfully performed. We’re excited about everyone getting to see it.”

Stuart Braithwaite is to publish a memoir in September.



Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth (opens in new tab) is due on September 1 via White Rabbit Publishing, and will tell the story of Braithwaite’s childhood through to his career fronting Mogwai.

The book is billed as "a love song to live rock and roll; to the passionate abandon we've all felt in the crowd (and some of us, if lucky enough, from the stage) at a truly incendiary gig. It is also the story of a life lived on the edge; of the high-times and hazardous pit-stops of international touring with a band of misfits and miscreants."



Lee Brackstone of White Rabbit says: “From his early years in thrall to the giants of alternative music like MBV, JAMC and Sonic Youth to improbable sonic misadventures on tour with one of the greatest psychedelic bands of the present day, Mogwai, Stuart Braithwaite’s memoir is a funny and righteous celebration of a life lived on the road and in the studio, dedicated to the pursuit of aural (and occasionally) psychic enlightenment and obliteration.”