Listen to Machine Gun Kelly's moody collaboration with teenage hyperpop rapper Glaive, More Than Life

Machine Gun Kelly is enjoying a remarkably successful 2022. Released in March, the rapper-turned-pop punk maverick's sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout (opens in new tab), debuted at number 1 on the US charts and at number 2 in the UK, his accompanying 52-date arena tour is selling out worldwide, and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger singled him out as one of the key artists breathing new life into rock 'n' roll.



A decent start to the year then.

But is MGK - aka Colson Baker - resting on his laurels? Is he hell. The man's latest single finds him collaborating with 17-year-old hyperpop/rapper Glaive, on the rather moody and angst-ridden More Than Life. Lest anyone imagine that pop-punk's Megan Fox-dating, award-winning, record-breaking clown prince is having the time of his life, a cursory glance at the lyrics suggests otherwise.



"What’s the point of living, I heard death was easier," the 32-year-old musician sings at one point. "I fell in love but I’m scared I wont keep her. What’s the point of living, I looked over my shoulder and see the reaper."

Cheerful stuff.

Watch the song's dramatic video below:

MGK kicked off his Mainstream Sellout tour on Wednesday, June 8, at the Moody Center, in Austin, Texas.



Utilising My Chemical Romance's Welcome To The Black Parade as his intro music, the singer made a typically-understated entrance in a pink helicopter, which landed in the centre of the arena to a reception verging on hysteria. More Than Life was one of several new songs given their live debut on the night.

The tour continues tonight (June 10) in Houston, Texas.