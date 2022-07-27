Listen to Lorna Shore's epically heavy new symphonic deathcore anthem, Cursed To Die

Fast-rising Warren County, New Jersey deathcore crew Lorna Shore have unleashed their latest slab of epic heaviness courtesy of a brand new single and accompanying video. Titled Cursed To Die, the track serves as the third single released from upcoming new studio album Pain Remains, out October 14 via Century Media.

The track continues Lorna Shore's evolution through a full-throttle mash-up of hook-driven death metal, brutalising hardcore and bombastic symphonic metal, and is, according to the band at least, dealing with some rather weighty themes.

“’Cursed To Die is about the creation of life," explain the band in a statement accompanying the single's release, "and brings upon the idea that maybe the figure we see as ‘god’ is no different than what we already are."

Pre-orders for Pain Remains are live now, with the album available in a variety of digital and physical formats. The album, the band's fourth, follows 2020's full-length Immortal and last year's critically acclaimed EP, ...And I Return To Nothingness.

The release of Cursed To Die includes a video for the single, which features the five-piece smashing through the track surrounded by trippy, technicolour visuals. You can now watch the video below.

Lorna Shore are becoming one of the most talked-about young bands in modern metal, having sold out shows around the world during their recent tours. Back in March, they took part in a completely sold-out UK tour that included a London date that was eventually upgraded four times over. Chances are, Pain Remains will be one of the most hyped metal releases of 2022. Watch this space.