Listen to Korn’s Jonathan Davis dark, emotional cover of Pet Shop Boys’ It’s A Sin

The soundtrack to Paradise City, a US TV series created as a spin-off from the 2017 film American Satan, is out now, meaning the world now has the opportunity to hear Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ take on the Pet Shop Boys’ 1987 single It’s A Sin.

The album also includes new music from Smashing Pumpkins, Machine Gun Kelly and Blink-182’s Travis Barker (covering A Girl Like You by Edwyn Collins), Crosses (†††), Kings Of Leon, Sleeping With Sirens and more, and can be ordered here.

Paradise City is written by Sumerian Records founder and CEO Ash Avildsen and stars Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack alongside Bella Thorne, Drea de Matteo, Fairuza Balk and more. Set in Los Angeles, Paradise City chronicles the lives of rock star and frontman of The Relentless, Johnny Faust and a young rookie kid, Simon, who idolises him as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.