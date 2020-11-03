Listen to Ivankkka Is A Nazi by Green Day’s ‘biggest nemesis’ The Network

Back in 2003, a mysterious six-piece new wave band called The Network released a one-off album titled Money Money 2020 on Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s Adeline Records. While the band’s identity was never revealed, the six musicians insisting that they were brought together “by an ancient prophecy”, rumours persisted that they were, in fact, a Green Day side-project.

But who could truly know?

All this might be simple nostalgia were in not for the fact that it seems as if The Network are back, some 17 years on, and are threatening to release a sequel album. Last week, in an Instagram post, the band teased a return to action.

"The Network were formed in the year 2003,” the post read, “fulfilling an ancient prophecy predicting that we, its chosen members, would issue a stern warning to mankind in the form of music. Released as the album titled Money Money 2020 we shined the headlights upon the follies and vanity of man kind. Rapidly achieving fame and fortune, we had often been mistaken as the planets greatest rock ‘n’ roll band Green Day. This earthly comparison is almost as comical as the humans that inhabit this dying planet!”

“After our mercurial rise and the foundation of the Church of Lushotology. We have seen riches beyond imagination, thus we abandoned the doldrums of stardom and focused our efforts on time travel and the salvation of things beyond the human grasp! Within our travels through both time and space we have seen the futures foretold in the prophecy, and it is both disastrous and hilarious! Beyond these interstellar crossroads lie parallel dimensions where the oxymorons can create their own destiny! Choose wisely, for the devolution of man has always been a choice. The release of “Money Money 2020 Part II" will serve as the final lesson! Within the binary codes of this album exist the keys to our past, present, and future DNA!



The Gods are laughing & it’s up to you to prove them wrong...

You're welcome...



The Network”

Now, the band have released a new song, Ivankkka Is A Nazi, and it‘s… pretty bold.

The song’s chorus runs:

“Ivankkka Is A Nazi, she’s in the KKK, she’s got a Gucci swastika and loves the NRA…”

Goodness knows what it all mean…

It now appears that The Network will be abetted in their comeback by Warner Records. A posting on the label’s Twitter feed reads, “We are excited to welcome @wearethework to our esteemed roster. It’s not everyday you have the honor of signing @greenday’s biggest nemesis.”

We are excited to welcome @wearethenetwork to our esteemed roster. It’s not everyday you have the honor of signing @greenday’s biggest nemesis.November 1, 2020

Judging by a post on their own Twitter account, Green Day appear shocked at this latest development, as the trio have reposted the Warner Records tweet with the word ‘WTF?!’ For those in doubt, the urban dictionary website defines the acronym as meaning ‘What The Fuck?’

Quite.



More news as we get it.