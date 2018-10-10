Listen to Gama Bomb's new album Speed Between The Lines in full

Northern Ireland's fun-loving thrash metallers Gama Bomb are premiering their new album Speed Between The Lines exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It's Gama Bomb's sixth album, the follow-up to the '80s action movie-inspired Untouchable Glory.

"Speed Between The Lines has social commentary and humour, really pounding thrash songs with catchy choruses and finally sees the return of my old school shrieky vocals after a voice injury a few years back," vocalist Philly Byrne tells Metal Hammer.

"For that reason we think it's the best album we've made in 10 years – this is a proud day. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now wreck your necks!"

Speed Between The Lines is released October 12. Listen to it below!

Speed Between The Lines is available to pre-order from Amazon and from HMV.