Listen to Clutch’s cover of ZZ Top’s Precious And Grace

Clutch have released a lyric video for their cover of ZZ Top track Precious And Grace.

The original version featured on Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard’s third studio album Tres Hombres back in 1973, with Clutch recording their version as part of their Weathermaker Vault Series.

Last month, they released their take on Evil – which was originally written by American blues musician Willie Dixon, with Howlin’ Wolf releasing the track through Chess Records in 1954.

Further songs in the series are expected to be released in due course.

Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon says: “It should be fairly obvious by now that Clutch are huge fans of ZZ Top. They’re a band that we grew up listening to – and we still listen to them to this day.

“Precious And Grace is easily one of our favourite ZZ Top songs and that’s really the only story behind the choice.”

The release comes just days before Clutch embark on a co-headline tour with Killswitch Engage, with the band returning to the UK and Europe later this year.

Clutch have also curated a Spotify playlist titled Clutch’s Heavy Rotation which features dozens of their favourite tracks which can also be found below.