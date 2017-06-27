Listen to clip of new Paradise Lost track The Longest Winter

Paradise Lost have released a short teaser clip for their new track The Longest Winter.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album Medusa, which will be out on September 1 via Nuclear Blast. It’ll be the UK outfit’s 15th studio album and their first since 2015’s The Plague Within.

The full track will be available on July 7.

The band unveiled the Medusa cover art earlier this month – and they’ve now revealed the final tracklist, which features a total of 11 tracks including bonus material. Find the list below.

Speaking about the artwork, guitarist Greg Mackintosh recently said: “While we were writing Medusa and realising what the new songs were becoming, we had to find an artist to reflect this direction.

“After searching around for a while, I found Branca Studios. They have a keen eye for design and their modern take on retro artwork really fit the bill.

“What they have come up with is a blending of colourful yet retro styling, while maintaining the classic Paradise Lost feel.”

Paradise Lost will embark on a run of European festival dates from next month, which will be followed by further live shows throughout the rest of the year.

Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist

Fearless Sky Gods Of Ancient From The Gallows The Longest Winter Medusa No Passage For The Dead Blood & Chaos Until The Grave Frozen Illusion (Bonus) Shrines (Bonus) Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)

Jul 07: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 14-15: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

