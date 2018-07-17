Listen to Asking Alexandria’s acoustic take on Alone In A Room

Asking Alexandria have released an acoustic take on their track Alone In A Room.

The original version appeared on the band’s self-titled fifth album which launched in December last year through Sumerian Records.

Speaking about the song, Asking Alexandria said: “Alone In A Room is one of our favourite songs we’ve ever written!

“We are so excited to finally be able to share with you, the long awaited prequel to Into the Fire! The story continues ladies and gentlemen, thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date!”

In May, Asking Alexandria released an acoustic version of their song Someone, Somewhere as a tribute to servicemen and women to mark Memorial Day.

The band are currently on the Vans Warped Tour across the US and following its conclusion later this month, Danny Worsnop and co will play further dates across North America.