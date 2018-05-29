Asking Alexandria share acoustic version of Someone, Somewhere

Asking Alexandria have released a video featuring an acoustic take on their track Someone, Somewhere.

The band launched the promo to mark Memorial Day and have dedicated the song to servicemen and women around the world.

The video was filmed earlier this year when Asking Alexandria visited the US Marine Corps at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan.

The band say: “In remembrance on Memorial Day, we're excited to release a new acoustic version of Someone, Somewhere.

“We hope our friends, families and fans around the globe will join us in thanking the incredible servicemen and women around the world that dedicate their lives to keeping us all safe and free from harm. This is for you. We thank you!”

Last week, Asking Alexandria released a video for their new single Alone In A Room, with the track taken from their self-titled fifth album which launched in December last year via Sumerian Records.

Asking Alexandria will head back out on the road next month, a run of shows that includes a set at the UK’s Download festival.