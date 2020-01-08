Listen to alternative version of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World

An alternative version of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World has been released today on what would have been the musician’s 73rd birthday.

This version has been taken from the six-track digital EP Is It Any Wonder, with the remaining five songs set to appear on a weekly basis from January 17 on streaming platforms.

The Man Who Sold The World will also feature on the nine-track ChangesNowBowie album, which was recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on Bowie’s 50th birthday in 1997.

The broadcast included an interview with Bowie by Mary Anne Hobbs and was peppered with birthday messages by a range of artists including Scott Walker, U2’s Bono and Robert Smith of The Cure.

ChangesNowBowie will be released on CD and LP on Record Store Day which takes place on April 18, with the cover art featuring a portrait of the late artist taken in New York in 1996 by Albert Watson.

A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Bowie died on January 11, 2016 after an 18-month battle with cancer – and just days after he launched his Blackstar album.

David Bowie: Is It Any Wonder