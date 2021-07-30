Listen to a previously unreleased take of Isn’t It A Pity offering a fresh perspective on the George Harrison classic

A newly-released alternate take of George Harrison classic Isn’t It A Pity, shared from the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass, offers a new insight into the former Beatle’s songwriting process.

One of Harrison’s best loved songs, Isn’t It A Pity features twice on the original Phil Spector-produced album in two different versions: on the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of the 1970 album it’s showcased in three additional incarnations which have never been released - the original studio demo and two outtakes.

The recording, titled Isn’t It A Pity (Take 27), is included alongside studio demos on the album’s Super Deluxe Edition box set, which is being released on August 6 via Capitol/UMe.

Earlier this month, Cosmic Empire, a Harrison demo recorded on the second day of sessions for the album, was released for the first time.

Executive produced by Harrison’s son Dhani, the new edition of All Things Must Pass been completely remixed from the original tapes by engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon). It’s being made available in eight different configurations.

The lavish Super Deluxe Edition box set includes the album on 8LP (180g) and 5CD + 1 Blu-ray audio disc housed in an artisan designed wooden crate (approx. 12.4” X 12.4” X 17.5”). The collection explores the 1970 album sessions through 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes, offering an inside look into the creative process. The Blu-ray allows fans to experience the main album in high-res stereo, enveloping 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes.



The crate contains two books, an elaborate and expanded 96-page scrapbook curated by Olivia Harrison, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes, tape box images, a comprehensive track-by-track and more; while a second 44-page book chronicling the making of All Things Must Pass through extensive archival interviews with notes is also contained herein. The elegantly designed book pays homage to Harrison’s love of gardening and nature. The book also contains a wooden bookmark made from a felled Oak tree (Quercus Robur) in George’s Friar Park. This truly unique box will also contain 1/6 scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the iconic album cover, a limited edition illustration by musician and artist Klaus Voormann, as well as a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s “Light from the Great Ones” and Rudraksha beads, contained in individual custom-made boxes.

All formats of the reissue are available to pre-order now.