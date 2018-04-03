Linkin Park to auction instruments and gear for charity

Linkin Park have teamed up with Reverb and Los Angeles’ Techno Empire to auction around 200 of the their used gear and instruments.

The online sale will begin tomorrow (April 4) and features items from throughout the band’s career – including a sticker-covered road case, Pioneer DJ RMX100 Remix Stations, a Yamaha KX5 Keytar, assorted pedals and more.

Money raised will go towards Music For Relief, the Entertainment Industry Foundation which Linkin Park set up in 2005 to provide aid to survivors and communities affected by natural disasters.

Vice-president of operations and programs at EIF, Whitney Showler, says: “Throughout the last 13 years, Linkin Park fans have been incredibly generous supporters of Music For Relief, truly enabling our mission to help survivors and communities in the wake of natural disasters.”

Visit the official site from tomorrow to see a full list of items up for sale.

Last week, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda released videos for his solo tracks Crossing A Line and Nothing Makes Sense Anymore, which will feature on his upcoming album Post Traumatic.

Shinoda will also play at this year’s Reading And Leeds festivals.