Linkin Park share 100 gecs ‘reanimation’ of One Step Closer, while Numb gets a K-Pop remix

Linkin Park have enlisted the services of US ‘hyperpop’ duo 100 gecs to reimagine/ ‘reanimate’ One Step Closer, the first single from their hugely successful debut album, Hybrid Theory. Dylan Brady and Laura Les’ irreverent take on the nu metal standard retains the energy of the original track, while adding an extra layer of chaotic noise.

“Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected,”says Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. “I think 100 gecs did exactly that.”

Though not officially sanctioned, there’s also a new K-Pop take on LP classic Numb, recorded by Kim Hongjoong, a member of K-pop band ATEEZ. That idea of artists ‘flipping’ Linkin Park standard in ‘ways nobody expected’ certainly applies here too.

Apparently, additional remixes of Hybrid Theory tracks from other ‘disruptors’ are in the works and could very well materialise soon. We'll keep you posted.