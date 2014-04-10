Linkin Park name 6th album

Linkin Park have confirmed their sixth album will be called The Hunting Party, and it's to be released on June 16.

The launch will come days after the band perform classic record Hybrid Theory in full during their headline slot at Download.

LP’s Mike Shinoda recently said their new material was much heavier than their previous output and featured more guitar parts. Now he tells Noisey: “I stepped back and said, ‘What’s the thing I want to hear that nobody else is making, and what’s the thing that we are uniquely positioned to make?’

“We threw out our old demos and I asked the guys to get in touch with who their 15-year-old self was. Not to make songs for 15-year-olds – that’s not what we’re doing.

“I told our guitarist Brad, ‘If the kid you were at 15 heard what you made today, would he be proud of you?’ I said, ‘Write a song that’ll make that kid play guitar.’ So that’s what we ended up doing: we wanted to impress our inner teenager.”