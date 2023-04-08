Linkin Park bassist thinks the band will make "new music" in the future

Linkin Park bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell is hopeful that the band will record new music and play live shows again in the future.

The band have been on hiatus since the death of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017.

While he admits there are at present no firm plans for Linkin Park to record or play live again, Farrell believes it will happen.

He tells Z93: "The best answer I can give is I think that we will do something again at some point. I think we'll do, hopefully, new music. And I would love to play some shows.

"The reality of it is that the timetable, I have no idea what that is or what that looks like. And we're not trying or haven't made any progress toward doing it.

"The relationship in the band is still intact between all the guys and we're still in communication, but everybody is always in different kind of spaces. And the amount of earth that needs to be moved to begin the construction project of Linkin Park and whatever that may look like is a ton, and it's not going anywhere fast.

"And so it's just kind of a 'wait and see.' I know that's not the answer that anybody wants. But at the same time, I think it's just kind of honestly where it's at."

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley famously performed a well-received cover of Linkin Park's Faint with Mike Shinoda at 2018's Reading & Leeds festival. It was later suggested Whibley could replace Bennington in the band, but he ruled that out saying they were "impossible" shoes to fill.