Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to "musical comrade" and "sister" Christine McVie

On November 30, Christine McVie, the keyboardist, co-vocalist and songwriter behind many of Fleetwood Mac's hits, passed away after a short illness.

Since her death, numerous tributes have been paid, courtesy of fans and fellow musicians, including present and former members of her band.

Guitarist and song-writing "soul mate" Lindsey Buckingham is the latest of McVie's bandmates to post a message of condolence on social media. It reads: “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.

"For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

McVie and Buckingham struck up a tight, life-long friendship after the guitarist joined Fleetwood Mac alongside Stevie Nicks on New Year's Eve in 1974. Although many of the band's songs were written in collaboration, the pair officially released an album as a duo in 2017, titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

Buckingham's tribute is the latest to arrive from Fleetwood Mac, with co-founder/ drummer Mick Fleetwood and co-vocalist Stevie Nicks offering their condolences earlier in the week.

The band issued a joint statement swiftly after McVie's passing which read: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed."

View Buckingham's statement below: