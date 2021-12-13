Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland revives Big Dumb Face for “ridiculous” Christmas album

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has exhumed his side project Big Dumb Face in order to release a Christmas album, Christmas In The Cave Of Dagoth.

With Limp Bizkit’s long-awaited sixth studio album emerging as Still Sucks on Halloween, some ten years on from the release of the band’s Gold Cobra album, Borland has now resurrected Big Dumb Face, in which he plays alongside his younger brother Scott, after a 13-year hiatus in order to release this festive treat.

Borland says: “Mission statement and big dumb plug for my project BIG dumb FACE: BDF has always been about being filterless, quickly clever, fast, and most importantly dumb. Influenced by Death Metal, Calypso, Electronic, Hawaiian music and artists like Negativland, Ween, Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, John Zorn, Moist Boys, and John Wayne’s Texas Funeral, I’ve always tried to capture the moment while incorporating field recordings and studio work in order to make records in an incredibly short amount of time while maintaining a storyline and world of characters that mostly connects but can also break its own rules.

Outside of a few previously harvested bits and pieces, most of the 3rd record was made in 3 weeks. My shortest and most inspired time frame yet on an LP… This is my outlet, it’s an auditory cartoon, it’s ridiculous and fun. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do. Thanks for listening.”



The track listing for Christmas In The Cave Of Dagoth is:

1. Your Grandma Got You Khaki Slacks

2. Avoiding The Cyclops

3. Some People Say

4. Christmas In The Cave Of Dagoth

5. Thundertusk

6. This Holiday Season

7. The Possession Of Leslie Bibb

8. It’s Christmas

9. Lost In A Forest Of Christmas Trees

10. El Greco’s Twisted Christmas

11. My Christmas Heart

12. The Necrotic Feast

The full album is available now on Apple Music and YouTube: you can hear the opening three tracks below, and you know where to go if you want to hear more…