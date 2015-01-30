Bizkit’s Borland in rant at cruise fest

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has released an Instagram rant about the band’s cruising festival appearance next week.

They’re headlining the 2015 edition of Shiprocked, which sets sail from Miami on February 2 and arrives at the Bahamas on February 6.

But Borland isn’t looking forward to the experience. He says: “Can’t wait to see some roided-out, tribal-tattooed, spray-tanned, Jell-O shot-filled bohunks do their best drunk MMA impressions in the top-deck moshpit.

“Whenever we aren’t on stage I’ll be curled up foetal-position in my cabin, palms up, while I desperately cling to the last week of my thirties as it slips through my hooked fingers.”

And he adds a message to the “other over-the-hill bands” on the cruise: “Let’s give these people the raging alcohol-fuelled nostalgia-fest they’re paying for, guys! I know we can do it if we tune down low enough!”

Limp Bizkit are thought to have completed work on their seventh album, Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, which was originally to be launched last year but is now expected in March or April.